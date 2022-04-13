 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

  • 0
091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

High school

Normal Community at Peoria Richwoods, 4:30 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Judah Christian, 4:30 p.m.

SOCCER

High school girls

Champaign Central at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.; Normal Community at Peoria Manual, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High school

Bloomington at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; Peoria Richwoods at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.; Mahomet-Seymour at University High, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High school boys

Normal Community at Normal West, 4 p.m.; University High at Dunlap, 4 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois State at Mt. SAC Relays in Walnut, Calif.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News