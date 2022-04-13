Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
High school
Normal Community at Peoria Richwoods, 4:30 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Judah Christian, 4:30 p.m.
SOCCER
High school girls
Champaign Central at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.; Normal Community at Peoria Manual, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High school
Bloomington at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; Peoria Richwoods at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.; Mahomet-Seymour at University High, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
High school boys
Normal Community at Normal West, 4 p.m.; University High at Dunlap, 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
College
Illinois State at Mt. SAC Relays in Walnut, Calif.
