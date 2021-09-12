 Skip to main content
Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS

GOLF

High school boys

Normal West, Olympia at Pontiac, 4 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Blue Ridge, 4 p.m.

High school girls

University High at Olympia Invitational, 1 p.m.

SOCCER

High school boys

Champaign Centennial at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Olympia at Calvary Christian, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school

Decatur Lutheran at Calvary Christian, 6 p.m.; Warrensburg-Latham at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Lexington at Cornerstone Christian, 7 p.m. 

