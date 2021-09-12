Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
GOLF
High school boys
Normal West, Olympia at Pontiac, 4 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Blue Ridge, 4 p.m.
High school girls
University High at Olympia Invitational, 1 p.m.
SOCCER
High school boys
Champaign Centennial at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Olympia at Calvary Christian, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High school
Decatur Lutheran at Calvary Christian, 6 p.m.; Warrensburg-Latham at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Lexington at Cornerstone Christian, 7 p.m.
