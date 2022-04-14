 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

College

Carroll at Illinois Wesleyan (2), 2 p.m.; Vincennes at Heartland (2), 2 p.m.; Valparaiso at Illinois State, 5 p.m.

High school

Bloomington at Pekin, 4:15 p.m.

GOLF

College women

Illinois Wesleyan in Pilot Invitational at South Bend, Ind.

SOFTBALL

College

Illinois State at Loyola (2), noon; Heartland at Danville (2), 1 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois State, Illinois Wesleyan in Redbird Challenge.

High school girls

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West, University High at Bloomington Invitational, 4 p.m.

