Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Carroll at Illinois Wesleyan (2), 2 p.m.; Vincennes at Heartland (2), 2 p.m.; Valparaiso at Illinois State, 5 p.m.
High school
Bloomington at Pekin, 4:15 p.m.
GOLF
College women
Illinois Wesleyan in Pilot Invitational at South Bend, Ind.
SOFTBALL
College
Illinois State at Loyola (2), noon; Heartland at Danville (2), 1 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
College
Illinois State, Illinois Wesleyan in Redbird Challenge.
High school girls
Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West, University High at Bloomington Invitational, 4 p.m.