 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

  • 0
091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASKETBALL

College men

Evansville at Illinois State, 6 p.m.

High school boys

Decatur Eisenhower at University High, 6 p.m.; Bloomington at Normal Community, 7:30 p.m.; Urbana at Normal West, 7:30 p.m.; Arthur Christian at Calvary Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Greenview, 7:30 p.m.; McLean County Tournament at IWU: El Paso-Gridley vs. LeRoy, 6:30 p.m.; Eureka vs. Flanagan-Cornell, 8 p.m.

High school girls

St. Louis Incarnate Word at Normal Community, 6 p.m.

BOWLING

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Upper Iowa Invitational

GYMNASTICS

College women

Eastern Michigan at Illinois State, 7 p.m.

SWIMMING

College

Illinois Wesleyan at Millikin, 6 p.m.

High school boys

Bloomington at Lockport Invitational, 5 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois State in Jack Jennett Open at Cedar Falls, Iowa

VOLLEYBALL

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Rockford, 5 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school

University High at Orion Invitational, 6 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NCAA To Let Sports Set Own Trans Athlete Policies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News