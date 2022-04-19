Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
High school
University High at Decatur Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.
LACROSSE
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at Elmhurst, 7 p.m.
High school girls
Plainfield North vs. Bloomington-Normal at Normal West, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
High school girls
Champaign Central at University High, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Millikin at Illinois Wesleyan (2), 4 p.m.
High school
Decatur Eisenhower at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Metamora at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; Lincoln at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Champaign Centennial, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
High school boys
Normal Community at Bloomington, 4 p.m.; East Peoria at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.