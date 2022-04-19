Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

High school

University High at Decatur Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.

LACROSSE

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Elmhurst, 7 p.m.

High school girls

Plainfield North vs. Bloomington-Normal at Normal West, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

High school girls

Champaign Central at University High, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Millikin at Illinois Wesleyan (2), 4 p.m.

High school

Decatur Eisenhower at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Metamora at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; Lincoln at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Champaign Centennial, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High school boys

Normal Community at Bloomington, 4 p.m.; East Peoria at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

 

