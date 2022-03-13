 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

  • 0
091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS 

GOLF

College men

Illinois State at Louisiana Classics Invitational.

LACROSSE

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Claremont Mudd Scripps, 9 p.m.

SOCCER

High school girls

Champaign Centennial at University High, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

High school girls

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West in Big 12 Indoor Meeet at Shirk Center, 4 p.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois Wesleyan vs. Eckerd at St. Petersburg, Fla.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Former Dodgers pitcher Odalis Perez dies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News