Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
GOLF
College men
Illinois State at Louisiana Classics Invitational.
LACROSSE
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at Claremont Mudd Scripps, 9 p.m.
SOCCER
High school girls
Champaign Centennial at University High, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
High school girls
Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West in Big 12 Indoor Meeet at Shirk Center, 4 p.m.
TENNIS
College men
Illinois Wesleyan vs. Eckerd at St. Petersburg, Fla.
