Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
High school
Bloomington at Danville, 4:30 p.m.; Normal Community at Peoria Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m.
SOCCER
High school girls
Danville at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Monticello, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Peoria Manual, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West at Champaign Central, 6 p.m.; University High at Chatham Glenwood, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Illinois Wesleyan vs. Carroll in CCIW Tournament at Decatur, 2 p.m.; Heartland in Region 24 Tournament.
TENNIS
College
Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Championships.
High school boys
Morton at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
High school boys
Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West in Raider Relays at Fred Carlton Field, 5 p.m.
High school girls
University High in Central State Eight Conference Meet at Springfield, 4:15 p.m.