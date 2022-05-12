Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Lewis & Clark at Heartland (2), 1 p.m.; Illinois State at Missouri State, 6 p.m.
High school
Normal West at Sycamore, 4 p.m.; University High at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.
SOCCER
High school girls
University High vs. Macomb in Class 1A U High Regional, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic vs. Peoria Christian in Class 1A IVC Sectional at Chillicothe, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
NCAA Division III Regional at Salem, Va.: Illinois Wesleyan vs. Wartburg, 1 p.m.
High school
Tri-Valley at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Limestone Quad, 5 p.m.; Normal West, Central Catholic at Rockridge Invitational.
TENNIS
High school boys
Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West in Big 12 Conference Tournament at Bloomington, 1 p.m.; University High in Central State Eight Conference Tournament at Springfield, 1 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
College men, women
Illinois State in MVC Outdoor Championships at Des Moines, Iowa; Illinois Wesleyan in Last Chance Meet at Naperville, 11 a.m.
High school boys
University High in Central State Eight Conference Meet at Decatur, 4:15 p.m.