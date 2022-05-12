 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

College

Lewis & Clark at Heartland (2), 1 p.m.; Illinois State at Missouri State, 6 p.m.

High school

Normal West at Sycamore, 4 p.m.; University High at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m. 

SOCCER

High school girls

University High vs. Macomb in Class 1A U High Regional, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic vs. Peoria Christian in Class 1A IVC Sectional at Chillicothe, 5 p.m. 

SOFTBALL

College

NCAA Division III Regional at Salem, Va.: Illinois Wesleyan vs. Wartburg, 1 p.m.

High school 

Tri-Valley at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Limestone Quad, 5 p.m.; Normal West, Central Catholic at Rockridge Invitational.

TENNIS

High school boys

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West in Big 12 Conference Tournament at Bloomington, 1 p.m.; University High in Central State Eight Conference Tournament at Springfield, 1 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College men, women

Illinois State in MVC Outdoor Championships at Des Moines, Iowa; Illinois Wesleyan in Last Chance Meet at Naperville, 11 a.m.

High school boys

University High in Central State Eight Conference Meet at Decatur, 4:15 p.m.

 

