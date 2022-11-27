Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

THIS WEEK'S EVENTS

MONDAY

BASKETBALL

High school boys

Intercity Tournament at Shirk Center: Bloomington vs. Normal Community, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic vs. Normal West, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls

Calvary Christian at Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland, 5:30 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Peoria Christian, 6 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school

St. Thomas More at University High, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

High school boys

Calvary Christian at Roanoke-Benson, 5:30 p.m.

High school girls

Metamora at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Springfield Southeast at University High, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Mahomet-Seymour, 7 p.m.; Normal West at Morton, 7 p.m.; Limestone at Normal Community, 7:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school

Normal Community, Tremont at Metamora, 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Elmhurst, 7 p.m.

College women

Elmhurst at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school

Normal West, Peoria High at Champaign Central, 5 p.m.

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

College men

Illinois State at Murray State, 7 p.m.

High school boys

Springfield Southeast at University High, 7 p.m.

High school girls

Cornerstone Christian at Arthur Christian, 5 p.m.; Lincoln at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Pleasant Plains at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Normal West at Pontiac, 7 p.m.; Peoria Manual at Normal Community, 7:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school

Normal Community, LeRoy at Lincoln, 6 p.m.; University High at Springfield Southeast, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

High school boys

Calvary Christian at Springfield Calvary, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Eureka, 7 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Heyworth, 7 p.m.; Urbana at Normal Community, 7:30 p.m.; Peoria Richwoods at Normal West, 7:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Champaign Centennial, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls

University High at Decatur MacArthur, 7 p.m.

SWIMMING

College men, women

Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage Classic.

High school boys

Peoria Richwoods at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Carroll, 4:15 p.m.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Carroll, 2 p.m.; Illinois State at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

High school boys

Normal Community vs. Belleville East at Mount Vernon Shootout, 11 a.m.; Peoria Christian at Central Catholic, 2:30 p.m.; Decatur MacArthur at University High, 4:30 p.m.; St. Anne at Cornerstone Christian, 4:30 p.m.

High school girls

Central Catholic at Bishop McNamara, 11:30 a.m.; Jacksonville at Bloomington, 2:30 p.m.

BOWLING

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at UW-Whitewater Open

High school boys

Danville at Cornerstone Christian, 10:30 a.m.

High school girls

Bloomington at Taylorville Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

SWIMMING

College

Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage Classic.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois State hosting John Couglan Invitational.

High school boys

Normal Community at Macomb Invitational, 11 a.m.

WRESTLING

High school

Bloomington at Civic Memorial, 9 a.m.; Normal Community at Joliet Central Classic, 9 a.m.; University High at Seneca Invitational, 9 a.m.; Pekin, United Township at Normal West, 10 a.m.

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

College men

Belmont at Illinois State, 1 p.m.

BOWLING

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage Classic.