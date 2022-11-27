Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

THIS WEEK'S EVENTS
MONDAY
BASKETBALL
High school boys
Intercity Tournament at Shirk Center: Bloomington vs. Normal Community, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic vs. Normal West, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls
Calvary Christian at Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland, 5:30 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Peoria Christian, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
High school
St. Thomas More at University High, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
BASKETBALL
High school boys
Calvary Christian at Roanoke-Benson, 5:30 p.m.
High school girls
Metamora at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Springfield Southeast at University High, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Mahomet-Seymour, 7 p.m.; Normal West at Morton, 7 p.m.; Limestone at Normal Community, 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
High school
Normal Community, Tremont at Metamora, 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
BASKETBALL
College men
Illinois Wesleyan at Elmhurst, 7 p.m.
College women
Elmhurst at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
High school
Normal West, Peoria High at Champaign Central, 5 p.m.
THURSDAY
BASKETBALL
College men
Illinois State at Murray State, 7 p.m.
High school boys
Springfield Southeast at University High, 7 p.m.
High school girls
Cornerstone Christian at Arthur Christian, 5 p.m.; Lincoln at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Pleasant Plains at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Normal West at Pontiac, 7 p.m.; Peoria Manual at Normal Community, 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
High school
Normal Community, LeRoy at Lincoln, 6 p.m.; University High at Springfield Southeast, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
BASKETBALL
High school boys
Calvary Christian at Springfield Calvary, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Eureka, 7 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Heyworth, 7 p.m.; Urbana at Normal Community, 7:30 p.m.; Peoria Richwoods at Normal West, 7:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Champaign Centennial, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls
University High at Decatur MacArthur, 7 p.m.
SWIMMING
College men, women
Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage Classic.
High school boys
Peoria Richwoods at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
BASKETBALL
College men
Illinois Wesleyan at Carroll, 4:15 p.m.
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at Carroll, 2 p.m.; Illinois State at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
High school boys
Normal Community vs. Belleville East at Mount Vernon Shootout, 11 a.m.; Peoria Christian at Central Catholic, 2:30 p.m.; Decatur MacArthur at University High, 4:30 p.m.; St. Anne at Cornerstone Christian, 4:30 p.m.
High school girls
Central Catholic at Bishop McNamara, 11:30 a.m.; Jacksonville at Bloomington, 2:30 p.m.
BOWLING
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at UW-Whitewater Open
High school boys
Danville at Cornerstone Christian, 10:30 a.m.
High school girls
Bloomington at Taylorville Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
SWIMMING
College
Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage Classic.
TRACK AND FIELD
College
Illinois State hosting John Couglan Invitational.
High school boys
Normal Community at Macomb Invitational, 11 a.m.
WRESTLING
High school
Bloomington at Civic Memorial, 9 a.m.; Normal Community at Joliet Central Classic, 9 a.m.; University High at Seneca Invitational, 9 a.m.; Pekin, United Township at Normal West, 10 a.m.
SUNDAY
BASKETBALL
College men
Belmont at Illinois State, 1 p.m.
BOWLING
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage Classic.