Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Illinois State at Kansas, 1 p.m.; Carthage at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.
GOLF
College men
Illinois State at Boilermaker Invitational.
College women
Illinois Wesleyan in Kathy Niepagen Spring Fling at Ironwood Golf Course.
LACROSSE
College women
Illinois Wesleyan vs. Christopher Newport at Chicago, noon.
SOFTBALL
College
Evansville at Illinois State, noon; Illinois Wesleyan at Augustana (2), noon; Heartland at Lincoln Land (2), 1 p.m.
TENNIS
College women
Illinois State at Northern Iowa, 10 a.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today