agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASEBALL

College 

Illinois State at Kansas, 1 p.m.; Carthage at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Illinois State at Boilermaker Invitational.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan in Kathy Niepagen Spring Fling at Ironwood Golf Course.

LACROSSE

College women

Illinois Wesleyan vs. Christopher Newport at Chicago, noon.

SOFTBALL

College

Evansville at Illinois State, noon; Illinois Wesleyan at Augustana (2), noon; Heartland at Lincoln Land (2), 1 p.m.

TENNIS

College women

Illinois State at Northern Iowa, 10 a.m.

 

