THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

College

Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage (2), noon; Heartland at Vincennes (2), 2 p.m.; Illinois State at Indiana State, 6 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Illinois Wesleyan, Heartland in IWU Invitational at Ironwood Golf Course.

LACROSSE

High school boys

Bloomington-Normal at O'Fallon, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Lincoln Land at Heartland (2), 2 p.m.; Missouri State at Illinois State, 5 p.m.

High school

University High at Herscher, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

College women

Illinois State at UIC, noon.

High school boys

Normal West at Pekin, 4 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois State in Joe Walker Invitational at Oxford, Miss.

High school boys

Normal West at Belleville West Invitational, 11 a.m.

High school girls

University High at Triad, 1 p.m.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

College

Heartland at Vincennes (2), 11 a.m.; Millikin at Illinois Wesleyan, noon; Illinois State at Indiana State, 2 p.m.

High school

Peoria Richwoods at Bloomington (2), 10 a.m.; Normal Community at Champaign Centennial (2), 10 a.m.; Normal West at Champaign Central, 10 a.m.; University High at East Peoria, 11 a.m.; Olympia at Cornerstone Christian, 11 a.m.

GOLF

College men

Illinois Wesleyan, Heartland in IWU Invitational at Ironwood Golf Course; Illiois State at Hoosier Invitational.

LACROSSE

College men

Augustana at Illinois Wesleyan, noon.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Augustana, 1 p.m.

SOCCER

High school girls

Normal Community at Bloomington, 10 a.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Wheaton at Illinois Wesleyan (2), noon; Danville at Heartland (2), 1 p.m.; Missouri State at Illinois State, 2 p.m.

High school

Peoria Richwoods at Bloomington, 10 a.m.; Tremont at University High, 10 a.m.; Champaign Central at Normal Community (2), 11 a.m.; Normal West at Pontiac, 11 a.m.

TENNIS

College women

Illinois State at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

High school boys

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West, University High in BHS Invitational, 9 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois State in Joe Walker Invitational at Oxford, Miss.; Illinois Wesleyan at Wabash, 11 a.m.

High school boys

Normal Community, University High at Metamora Invitational, 10 a.m.

High school girls

Normal Community, Normal West at Metamora Invitational, 10 a.m.; Bloomington at Springfield Southeast Invitational, 10 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College men

Loras at Illinois Wesleyan, 3:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

College

Illinois State at Indiana State, 1 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Hoosier Invitational.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at UMSL Spring Invitational.

SOFTBALL

College

Missouri State at Illinois State, noon.

TENNIS

College men

Denver at Illinois State, noon.