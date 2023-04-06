THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS
FRIDAY
BASEBALL
College
Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage (2), noon; Heartland at Vincennes (2), 2 p.m.; Illinois State at Indiana State, 6 p.m.
GOLF
College men
Illinois Wesleyan, Heartland in IWU Invitational at Ironwood Golf Course.
LACROSSE
High school boys
Bloomington-Normal at O'Fallon, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Lincoln Land at Heartland (2), 2 p.m.; Missouri State at Illinois State, 5 p.m.
High school
University High at Herscher, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
College women
Illinois State at UIC, noon.
High school boys
Normal West at Pekin, 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
College
Illinois State in Joe Walker Invitational at Oxford, Miss.
High school boys
Normal West at Belleville West Invitational, 11 a.m.
High school girls
University High at Triad, 1 p.m.
SATURDAY
BASEBALL
College
Heartland at Vincennes (2), 11 a.m.; Millikin at Illinois Wesleyan, noon; Illinois State at Indiana State, 2 p.m.
High school
Peoria Richwoods at Bloomington (2), 10 a.m.; Normal Community at Champaign Centennial (2), 10 a.m.; Normal West at Champaign Central, 10 a.m.; University High at East Peoria, 11 a.m.; Olympia at Cornerstone Christian, 11 a.m.
GOLF
College men
Illinois Wesleyan, Heartland in IWU Invitational at Ironwood Golf Course; Illiois State at Hoosier Invitational.
LACROSSE
College men
Augustana at Illinois Wesleyan, noon.
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at Augustana, 1 p.m.
SOCCER
High school girls
Normal Community at Bloomington, 10 a.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Wheaton at Illinois Wesleyan (2), noon; Danville at Heartland (2), 1 p.m.; Missouri State at Illinois State, 2 p.m.
High school
Peoria Richwoods at Bloomington, 10 a.m.; Tremont at University High, 10 a.m.; Champaign Central at Normal Community (2), 11 a.m.; Normal West at Pontiac, 11 a.m.
TENNIS
College women
Illinois State at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
High school boys
Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West, University High in BHS Invitational, 9 a.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
College
Illinois State in Joe Walker Invitational at Oxford, Miss.; Illinois Wesleyan at Wabash, 11 a.m.
High school boys
Normal Community, University High at Metamora Invitational, 10 a.m.
High school girls
Normal Community, Normal West at Metamora Invitational, 10 a.m.; Bloomington at Springfield Southeast Invitational, 10 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College men
Loras at Illinois Wesleyan, 3:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
BASEBALL
College
Illinois State at Indiana State, 1 p.m.
GOLF
College men
Illinois Wesleyan at Hoosier Invitational.
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at UMSL Spring Invitational.
SOFTBALL
College
Missouri State at Illinois State, noon.
TENNIS
College men
Denver at Illinois State, noon.