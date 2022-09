Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

THIS WEEK'S EVENTS

MONDAY

GOLF

College men

Illinois State at Wisconsin Badger Invitational.

College women

Illinois State in Redbird Invitational at Weibring Golf Club.

High school girls

University High at Olympia Invitational, 1 p.m.; Central Catholic at Blue Ridge, 4 p.m.

SOCCER

High school boys

Champaign Centennial at University High, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High school girls

Central Catholic at Champaign Centennial, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school

Calvary Christian at Decatur Christian, 6 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Lexington, 6:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Warrensburg-Latham, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY

GOLF

College men

Illinois State at Wisconsin Badger Invitational.

High school boys

Intercity Tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course, 1 p.m.

High school girls

Normal Community at Peoria Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Pontiac, 4 p.m.

SOCCER

College men

Knox at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

High school boys

Normal West at Peoria Richwoods, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Tolono Unity, 4:30 p.m.; Calvary Christian at Olympia, 4:30 p.m.; Danville at Bloomington, 5 p.m.; University High at Springfield, 6 p.m.; Normal Community at Urbana, 6:15 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Roanoke-Benson, 7 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school girls

Normal Community at Dunlap, 4:30 p.m.; Pontiac, Limestone at Normal West, 5 p.m.; Bloomington at University High, 6 p.m.

TENNIS

High school girls

Bloomington at Normal Community, 4 p.m.; Lincoln at Cornerstone Christian, 4 p.m.; Normal West at Urbana, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Carroll at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

High school

Danville at Normal West, 7 p.m.; Bloomington at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; University High at Springfield, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

GOLF

High school boys

Pontiac, IVC at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

High school girls

Central Catholic, Bloomington, University High at Normal West, 4 p.m.

SOCCER

College men

Heartland at Mineral Area College, 4 p.m.

College women

Heartland at Mineral Area College, 2 p.m.

High school boys

Central Catholic at Mendota, 6 p.m.

TENNIS

High school girls

University High at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Heartland at Spoon River, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

CROSS COUNTRY

High school boys, girls

Normal Community, Mount Zion, Taylorville at Decatur MacArthur, 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

High school boys

Normal Community, Central Catholic, University High at Livingston County Invitational, 1 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Lexington, 4 p.m.

High school girls

Normal Community, Normal West, University High, Central Catholic at Livingston County Invitational, 1 p.m.

SOCCER

High school boys

Jacksonville at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at IVC, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 6 p.m.; Bloomington at Springfield, 6:30 p.m.; Normal Community at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m

VOLLEYBALL

High school

Peoria Manual at Normal Community, 7 p.m.; Peoria High at Normal West, 7 p.m.; Mahomet-Seymour at University High, 7 p.m.; Tolono Unity at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Springfield Calvary at Calvary Christian, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

CROSS COUNTRY

College men, women

Illinois State, Heartland in Redbird Invitational, 5 p.m.

FOOTBALL

High school boys

Monticello at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Springfield at University High, 7 p.m.; Bloomington at Danville, 7 p.m.; Normal Community at Peoria High, 7 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Olivet Nazarene Invitational.

High school boys

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West, Central Catholic, University High at Pekin Dragon Classic, 1 p.m.

SOCCER

High school boys

Calvary Christian at Peoria Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Arthur Christian at Cornerstone Christian, 5 p.m.

TENNIS

College women

Augustana at Illinois Wesleyan, 3:30 p.m.

High school girls

Bloomington, Normal West, University High in BHS Gold Invitational, 3:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Aurora, 2:30 p.m.; Heartland at Parkland Classic: vs. Iowa Central, 10 a.m.; vs. Owens Community College, noon

SATURDAY

CROSS COUNTRY

College men, women

Illinois Wesleyan in Gill Dodds Invitational at Warrenville, 10 a.m.

High school boys, girls

University High at Peoria Notre Dame Invitational, 9 a.m.; Normal West at Dunlap Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

FOOTBALL

College

Illinois Wesleyan at Wheaton, 6 p.m.; Eastern Illinois at Illinois State, 6:30 p.m.

High school

Normal West at Richmond-Burton, 3 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Olivet Nazarene Invitational.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan in IWU Fall Classic at Ironwood Golf Course.

High school boys

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West, Central Catholic, University High at Pekin Dragon Classic, 8 a.m.

High school girls

Normal Community, University High in Mike Rusk Invitational at Forsyth, 8 a.m.

SOCCER

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Loras, 7 p.m.

College women

Heartland at Lincoln Land, noon.

High school boys

Cornerstone Christian at Olympia, 10 a.m.; Edwardsville at Normal West, 11 a.m.; Normal Community at Morton, 11:30 a.m.; University High at Washington, 11:30 a.m.

SWIMMING

High school girls

Bloomington, University High, Cornerstone Christian at Champaign Centennial Invitational, 8 a.m.; Normal Community, Normal West at NCHS Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Central Catholic at Rockton Hononegah Invitational, 10 a.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Wabash Tournament.

High school girls

Bloomington, Normal West, University High in BHS Gold Invitational, 8 a.m.; Normal Community at Rolling Meadows Invitational, 8 a.m.; Central Catholic at Dunlap Tournament, 8:30 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College

Illinois State vs. Illinois at Milwaukee, 10 a.m.; Heartland at Parkland Classic: vs. Des Moines, 9 a.m.; vs. Kirkwood, noon.

High school

Central Catholic at Effingham St. Anthony Tournament, 8 a.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Blue Ridge Tournament.

SUNDAY

GOLF

College women

Illinois Wesleyan in IWU Fall Classic at Ironwood Golf Course.

SOCCER

College women

Illinois State at UIC, 1 p.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Wabash Tournament.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Illinois State at Marquette, 1 p.m.