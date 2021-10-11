 Skip to main content
agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS 

GOLF

College men

Illinois State at Purdue Fall Invitational. 

SOCCER

High school boys

Normal West at Danville, 6 p.m.; Peoria Notre Dame at Bloomington, 6:30 p.m.; Class 1A U High Regional: Cornerstone Christian vs. Olympia or Calvary Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Class 1A Iroquois West Regional: Central Catholic vs. Watseka or Hoopeston Area, 4 p.m.

TENNIS

High school girls

Central Catholic at Metamora, 3:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school girls

Normal West at Champaign Central, 5 p.m.; Springfield/Sacred Heart-Griffin at University High, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school

Bloomington at Normal West, 7 p.m.; Champaign Centennial at Normal Community, 7 p.m.; Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at University High, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at PBL, 7 p.m.; Calvary Christian at DeLand-Weldon, 7 p.m.; Urbana Uni-High at Cornerstone Christian, 7 p.m. 

