Hole in one 8/10/22

Steve Jordan

At Bloomington Country Club

Steve Jordan recorded his first career ace on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, using a 6-iron on the 174-yard third hole. Witnesses were Mark Ulbrich and Jim Swanson.

