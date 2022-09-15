Bloomington man gets hole in one at Ironwood Golf Course

GOLF
HOLE IN ONE
Ron Smith
At Ironwood Golf Course
Ron Smith of Bloomington used a pitching wedge to ace the 105-yard eighth hole on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Darryl Gates and Bruce Stone were witnesses.
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Benson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today