Bloomington man gets hole in one at Ironwood Golf Course

Ron Smith

At Ironwood Golf Course

Ron Smith of Bloomington used a pitching wedge to ace the 105-yard eighth hole on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Darryl Gates and Bruce Stone were witnesses.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Benson

