 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

agate

Missouri Valley Conference Tournament pairings

  • 0
022222-blm-spt-7isuloyola

Illinois State guard Josiah Strong scores a dunk over Loyola during first half action, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Redbird Arena.

 DAVID PROEBER

BASKETBALL

MVC Tournament pairings

AT ST. LOUIS - Enterprise Center

Seeds, records in parenthesis

THURSDAY

Game 1 — 6 p.m. — Illinois State (8, 12-19) vs. Indiana State (9, 11-19)

Game 2 — 8:30 p.m. — Valparaiso (7, 13-17) vs. Evansville (10, 6-23)

FRIDAY

Game 3 — Noon — Northern Iowa (1, 18-10) vs. Winner Game 1

Game 4 — 2:30 p.m. — Loyola (4, 22-7) vs. Bradley (5, 17-13)

Game 5 — 6 p.m. — Missouri State (2, 22-9) vs. Winner Game 2

Game 6 — 8:30 p.m. — Drake (3, 22-9) vs. Southern Illinois (6, 17-13)

SATURDAY

Game 7 — 2:30 p.m. — Winners Games 3 and 4

Game 8 — 5 p.m. — Winners Games 5 and 6

SUNDAY

Game 9 — 1 p.m. — Winners Games 7 and 8 (championship)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: NFL Combine guards to watch for Bears

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News