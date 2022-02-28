Missouri Valley Conference Tournament pairings

BASKETBALL
MVC Tournament pairings
AT ST. LOUIS - Enterprise Center
Seeds, records in parenthesis
THURSDAY
Game 1 — 6 p.m. — Illinois State (8, 12-19) vs. Indiana State (9, 11-19)
Game 2 — 8:30 p.m. — Valparaiso (7, 13-17) vs. Evansville (10, 6-23)
FRIDAY
Game 3 — Noon — Northern Iowa (1, 18-10) vs. Winner Game 1
Game 4 — 2:30 p.m. — Loyola (4, 22-7) vs. Bradley (5, 17-13)
Game 5 — 6 p.m. — Missouri State (2, 22-9) vs. Winner Game 2
Game 6 — 8:30 p.m. — Drake (3, 22-9) vs. Southern Illinois (6, 17-13)
SATURDAY
Game 7 — 2:30 p.m. — Winners Games 3 and 4
Game 8 — 5 p.m. — Winners Games 5 and 6
SUNDAY
Game 9 — 1 p.m. — Winners Games 7 and 8 (championship)