agate

Intercity volleyball results

  • 0
Prep sports graphic

VOLLEYBALL

High school

Intercity Tournament

At Normal Community

Round 1

Normal Community def. Central Catholic 15-25, 25-13, 25-13

Normal West def. University High 25-22, 26-28, 25-20

Round 2

West def. Bloomington 25-17, 25-18

U High def. NCHS 25-14, 23-25, 25-23

Round 3

U High def. Central Catholic 25-16, 25-17

NCHS def. BHS 25-14, 25-12

Round 4

West def. NCHS 25-21, 25-16

Central Catholic def. BHS 25-12, 25-18

Round 5

U High def. BHS 25-7, 25-11

West def. Central Catholic 25-21, 26-24

Tags

