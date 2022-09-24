Intercity volleyball results

VOLLEYBALL
High school
Intercity Tournament
At Normal Community
Round 1
Normal Community def. Central Catholic 15-25, 25-13, 25-13
Normal West def. University High 25-22, 26-28, 25-20
Round 2
West def. Bloomington 25-17, 25-18
U High def. NCHS 25-14, 23-25, 25-23
Round 3
U High def. Central Catholic 25-16, 25-17
NCHS def. BHS 25-14, 25-12
Round 4
West def. NCHS 25-21, 25-16
Central Catholic def. BHS 25-12, 25-18
Round 5
U High def. BHS 25-7, 25-11
West def. Central Catholic 25-21, 26-24
Randy Reinhardt
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
