GOLF

HOLE IN ONE

Scott Rolf

AT INDIAN CREEK G.C.

Scott Rolf made an ace with a 5-hybrid on the 130-yard 11th hole on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022..had a hole-in-one at Indian Creek country club today. Witnesses are Jeff Ifft, Mike Addis and Doug Helmers.

AT DWIGHT C.C.

Dwight High School's Dawson Carr used an approach wedge to record a hole in one at the Dwight Invitational on the 130-yard, ninth hole on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Andrew Gartke, Evan Surprenant and Cade Lacer were witnesses.