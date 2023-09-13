GOLF
Hole in one
Julia Hough
At Links at Ireland Grove
Julia Hough sank her tee shot on the 80-yard No. 7 hole on Sept. 11. She used a 5-iron for her feat, which was witnessed by Gerry Hough.
