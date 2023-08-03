GOLF
Hole in one
Hunter Wright
At The Links at Ireland Grove
Hunter Wright sank his tee shot on the 154-yard third hole on July 30. He used a 9-iron for his feat, which was witnessed by Dave Wright.
