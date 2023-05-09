GOLF
Hole in one
Dave Haab
AT IRONWOOD GOLF COURSE
Dave Haab of Normal sank his tee shot on the 110-yard eighth hole on May 6. He used an 8-iron for his feat, which was witnessed by Charlie Struble, Robert Billingsley and Bob Hayes.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Randy Reinhardt
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today