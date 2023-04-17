GOLF
Hole in one
Alan Chapman
Alan Chapman sank his tee shot on the 140-yard 17th hole at Weibring Golf Club on April 13. He used a 7-iron for his feat, which was witnessed by Don Adams, CP Harding and Joe Ramsey.
Randy Reinhardt
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
