GOLF
Hole in one
Dan Vieth
At Prairie Vista Golf Course
Dan Vieth of Bloomington sank his tee shot on the 125-yard 15th hole on Aug. 16. He used an 8-iron for his feat, which was witnessed by John Rodman.
Randy Reinhardt
Sports Reporter
