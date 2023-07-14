GOLF
Hole in one
Don Mugrage
At Ironwood Golf Course
Don Mugrage of Bloomington sank his tee shot on the 105-yard eighth hole on July 14. He used a 9-iron for his feat, which was witnessed by Jim Pearson and Joe White.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Randy Reinhardt
Sports Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today