GOLF
Hole in one
Tod Replogle
At El Paso Golf Club
Tod Replogle sank his tee shot on the 118-yard 17th hole on May 10. He used a 9-iron for his feat, which was witnessed by Tim Weber.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Randy Reinhardt
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today