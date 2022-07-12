Hole in one 7/12/22

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Angie Eden

The Links at Ireland Grove

Angie Eden used a pitching wedge to ace the 72-yard fourth hole on Sunday, July 10, 2022. Desi Silva was a witness.

