agate Hole in one 7/12/22 Jul 12, 2022 34 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GOLFHOLE IN ONEAngie EdenThe Links at Ireland GroveAngie Eden used a pitching wedge to ace the 72-yard fourth hole on Sunday, July 10, 2022. Desi Silva was a witness. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Here are two recent hole in ones GOLF Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal TODAY'S EVENTS Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal TODAY'S EVENTS Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal TODAY'S EVENTS Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal TODAY'S EVENTS Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal TODAY'S EVENTS Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal TODAY'S EVENTS Hole in ones 6/30/22 GOLF Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal TODAY'S EVENTS Watch Now: Related Video Simone Biles becomes youngest person to receive presidential Medal of Freedom WNBA's Brittney Griner Honored At All-Star Weekend WNBA's Brittney Griner Honored At All-Star Weekend Watch now: ISU recruit Ben Karpowicz drives in two Watch now: ISU recruit Ben Karpowicz drives in two Watch now: Shai Robinson infield single drives in run Watch now: Shai Robinson infield single drives in run