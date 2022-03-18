Hole in one 3/19/22

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ken Hall

At El Paso G.C.

Ken Hall of Gridley used a 4-wood to ace the 185-yard ninth hole on Tuesday, March 15, 2021. Steve Kuhnke Jr. was a witness.

