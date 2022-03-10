 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hole in one 3/11/22

GOLF AGATE PHOTO

GOLF 

HOLE IN ONE

David Boyd

AT PRAIRIE VISTA G.C.

David Boyd of Bloomington used a 56-degree wedge to ace the 115-yard fifth hole on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Witnesses were Eric Anderson, Willie Boyd and Ron Wigfall.

