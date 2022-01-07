 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

agate

HOIC/McLean County Tournament pairings

  • 0
123121-blm-spt-10classicelpaso

El Paso-Gridley forward Jake Funk (23) drives on Sacred Heart-Griffin's Ty Lott during first quarter action in the State Farm Holiday Classic Small School Boys championship.

 DAVID PROEBER

BASKETBALL

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

HOIC/McLean County

Tournament pairings

Seeds in parentheses

JAN. 15

At El Paso

Game 1 - 11:30 a.m. - Tri-Valley (8) vs. Heyworth (9)

Game 2 - 1 p.m. - LeRoy (4) vs. Fisher (13)

Game 3 - 2:30 p.m. - Lexington (5) vs. Ridgeview (12)

Game 4 - 4 p.m. - GCMS (7) vs. Tremont (10)

Game 5 - 5:30 p.m. - Deer Creek-Mackinaw (6) vs. Fieldcrest (11)

JAN. 17

At Shirk Center

Game 6 - 6:30 p.m. - El Paso-Gridley (1) vs. Winner Game 1

Game 7 - 8 p.m. - Winners Games 2 and 3

At Higher Seed

Game 8 - 6 p.m. - Loser Games 2 and 2

JAN. 18

At Shirk Center

Game 9 - 6:30 p.m. - Eureka (2) vs. Winner Game 4

Game 10 - 8 p.m. - Flanagan-Cornell (3) vs. Winner Game 5

JAN. 19

At Higher Seed

Game 11 - 6 p.m. - Loser Game 1 vs. Winner Game 8

Game 12 - 6 p.m. - Losers Games 4 and 5

JAN. 20

At Higher Seed

Game 13 - 6 p.m. - Losers Games 6 and 7

Game 14 - 6 p.m. - Losers Games 9 and 10

JAN. 21

At Shirk Center

Game 15 - 6:30 p.m. - Winners Games 6 and 7

Game 16 - 8 p.m. - Winners Games 9 and 10

JAN. 22

At El Paso

Game 17 - 10 a.m. - Winners Games 11 and 12 (consolation championship)

Game 18 - 11:30 a.m. - Winners Games  13 and 14 (fifth place)

At Shirk Center

Game 19 - 2:30 p.m. - Losers Games 15 and 16 (third place)

Game 20 - 8 p.m. - Winners Games 15 and 16 (championship)

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

HOIC/McLean County

Tournament pairings

Seeds in parentheses

JAN. 15

At El Paso

Game 1 - 11:30 a.m. - Lexington (8) vs. LeRoy (9)

Game 2 - 1 p.m. - Deer Creek-Mackinaw (4) vs. Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland (13)

Game 3 - 2:30 p.m. - El Paso-Gridley (5) vs. GCMS (12)

Game 4 - 4 p.m. - Heyworth (7) vs. Tri-Valley (10)

Game 5 - 5:30 p.m. - Ridgeview (6) vs. Fisher (11)

JAN. 17

At Eureka College

Game 6 - 1 p.m. - Fieldcrest (1) vs. Winner Game 1

Game 7 - 2:30 p.m. - Winners Games 2 and 3

Game 8 - 4 p.m. - Tremont (2) vs. Winner Game 4

Game 9 - 5:30 p.m. - Eureka (3) vs. Winner Game 5

At Higher Seed

Game 10 - 5:30 p.m. - Losers Games 2 and 3

JAN. 19

At El Paso

Game 11 - 5:30 p.m. - Losers Game 6 and 7

Game 12 - 7 p.m. - Losers Games 8 and 9

Game 13 - 5:30 p.m. - Loser Game 1 vs. Winner Game 10

Game 14 - 7 p.m. - Losers Games 4 and 5

JAN. 20

At Shirk Center

Game 15 - 6:30 p.m. - Winners Games 6 and 7

Game 16 - 8 p.m. - Winners Games 8 and 9

JAN. 22

At El Paso

Game 17 - 10 a.m. - Winners Games 13 and 14 (consolation championship)

Game 18 - 11:30 a.m. - Winners Games  11 and 12 (fifth place)

At Shirk Center

Game 19 - 1 p.m. - Losers Games 15 and 16 (third place)

Game 20 - 6:30 p.m. - Winners Games 15 and 16 (championship)

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Antonio Brown saga continues

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News