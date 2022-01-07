BASKETBALL
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS
HOIC/McLean County
Tournament pairings
Seeds in parentheses
JAN. 15
At El Paso
Game 1 - 11:30 a.m. - Tri-Valley (8) vs. Heyworth (9)
Game 2 - 1 p.m. - LeRoy (4) vs. Fisher (13)
Game 3 - 2:30 p.m. - Lexington (5) vs. Ridgeview (12)
Game 4 - 4 p.m. - GCMS (7) vs. Tremont (10)
Game 5 - 5:30 p.m. - Deer Creek-Mackinaw (6) vs. Fieldcrest (11)
JAN. 17
At Shirk Center
Game 6 - 6:30 p.m. - El Paso-Gridley (1) vs. Winner Game 1
Game 7 - 8 p.m. - Winners Games 2 and 3
At Higher Seed
Game 8 - 6 p.m. - Loser Games 2 and 2
JAN. 18
At Shirk Center
Game 9 - 6:30 p.m. - Eureka (2) vs. Winner Game 4
Game 10 - 8 p.m. - Flanagan-Cornell (3) vs. Winner Game 5
JAN. 19
At Higher Seed
Game 11 - 6 p.m. - Loser Game 1 vs. Winner Game 8
Game 12 - 6 p.m. - Losers Games 4 and 5
JAN. 20
At Higher Seed
Game 13 - 6 p.m. - Losers Games 6 and 7
Game 14 - 6 p.m. - Losers Games 9 and 10
JAN. 21
At Shirk Center
Game 15 - 6:30 p.m. - Winners Games 6 and 7
Game 16 - 8 p.m. - Winners Games 9 and 10
JAN. 22
At El Paso
Game 17 - 10 a.m. - Winners Games 11 and 12 (consolation championship)
Game 18 - 11:30 a.m. - Winners Games 13 and 14 (fifth place)
At Shirk Center
Game 19 - 2:30 p.m. - Losers Games 15 and 16 (third place)
Game 20 - 8 p.m. - Winners Games 15 and 16 (championship)
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
HOIC/McLean County
Tournament pairings
Seeds in parentheses
JAN. 15
At El Paso
Game 1 - 11:30 a.m. - Lexington (8) vs. LeRoy (9)
Game 2 - 1 p.m. - Deer Creek-Mackinaw (4) vs. Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland (13)
Game 3 - 2:30 p.m. - El Paso-Gridley (5) vs. GCMS (12)
Game 4 - 4 p.m. - Heyworth (7) vs. Tri-Valley (10)
Game 5 - 5:30 p.m. - Ridgeview (6) vs. Fisher (11)
JAN. 17
At Eureka College
Game 6 - 1 p.m. - Fieldcrest (1) vs. Winner Game 1
Game 7 - 2:30 p.m. - Winners Games 2 and 3
Game 8 - 4 p.m. - Tremont (2) vs. Winner Game 4
Game 9 - 5:30 p.m. - Eureka (3) vs. Winner Game 5
At Higher Seed
Game 10 - 5:30 p.m. - Losers Games 2 and 3
JAN. 19
At El Paso
Game 11 - 5:30 p.m. - Losers Game 6 and 7
Game 12 - 7 p.m. - Losers Games 8 and 9
Game 13 - 5:30 p.m. - Loser Game 1 vs. Winner Game 10
Game 14 - 7 p.m. - Losers Games 4 and 5
JAN. 20
At Shirk Center
Game 15 - 6:30 p.m. - Winners Games 6 and 7
Game 16 - 8 p.m. - Winners Games 8 and 9
JAN. 22
At El Paso
Game 17 - 10 a.m. - Winners Games 13 and 14 (consolation championship)
Game 18 - 11:30 a.m. - Winners Games 11 and 12 (fifth place)
At Shirk Center
Game 19 - 1 p.m. - Losers Games 15 and 16 (third place)
Game 20 - 6:30 p.m. - Winners Games 15 and 16 (championship)
