Here's two recent hole in ones

GOLF
Hole in one
Greg Allen
At Crestwicke Country Club
Greg Allen of Bloomington registered his second career hole in one on June 9. He used a 7-wood to ace the 168-yard seventh hole. The shot was witnessed by Mark Yenta, Larry Lyons and Dave Hunt.
Laren McCarthy
At Atlanta (North Greens)
Laren McCarthy sank his tee shot on the 142-yard eighth hole on June 9. He used a 4-hybrid.
Randy Reinhardt
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
