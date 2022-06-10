 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Here's two recent hole in ones

GOLF AGATE PHOTO

GOLF

Hole in one

Greg Allen

At Crestwicke Country Club

Greg Allen of Bloomington registered his second career hole in one on June 9. He used a 7-wood to ace the 168-yard seventh hole. The shot was witnessed by Mark Yenta, Larry Lyons and Dave Hunt.

Laren McCarthy

At Atlanta (North Greens)

Laren McCarthy sank his tee shot on the 142-yard eighth hole on June 9. He used a 4-hybrid.

