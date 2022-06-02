Here is the Heart of Illinois Conference all-star softball team

HIGH SCHOOL
Heart of Illinois
Conference all-stars
FIRST TEAM
Pitchers – Emma Slayback (Heyworth)^, Maia Larengo (Tremont)^
Catchers – Bailey Brooks (Heyworth), Jaya Therien (Lexington-Ridgeview)
Infielders – Kelsey Bartels (Tri-Valley)^, Kaya Buchanan (Fieldcrest), Raeghan Morefield (Heyworth), Jenna Getz (Tremont)
Outfielders – Madisyn Hack (Eureka)^, Brooke Monteggia (Heyworth)^, Faith Keagle (LR)^, Makenzie Pflederer (Tremont)^, Sage Steider (Tremont)^
^ - unanimous selection
SECOND TEAM
Pitchers – Kylan Arndt (Fisher), Lily Long (LeRoy), Grace Getty (LR), Sage Steider (Tremont)
Catchers – Ella Goodrich (Fieldcrest), Callie Warlow (LeRoy)
Infielders – Lydia Hall ( El Paso-Gridley), Kallie Evans (Fisher), Natalie Loy (LeRoy), Makayla Ziegler (LR), Madison Edwards (Tremont)
Outfielders – Morgan Seggerman (Tremont), Lauren Bossingham (LeRoy), Emily Mennenga (LeRoy), Kenzie Wesson (LR)
Utility – Karsyn Burke (Fisher)
HONORABLE MENTION
Catchers – Isabel Vargas (EPG), Kailey May (Fisher)
Infielders – Kyra Carr (EPG), Reagan Linder (Eureka), Ashley Nohl (Eureka), Delaney Phillips (Eureka), Kristyn Swartz (Fieldcrest), Alexis Moore (Fisher), Cally Kroon (GCMS), Erin Pulliam (Tremont), Olivia Avalos (Tremont), Kenna Trower (Tri-Valley), Grace Martin (Tri-Valley)
Utility – MacKenzie Knowles (Dee-Mack), Mallory Rosendahl (GCMS)
Central Illinois
Conference all-stars
AREA PLAYERS ONLY
SECOND TEAM
Heidi Humble (Clinton)
HONORABLE MENTION
Chloe Griffin (Clinton)