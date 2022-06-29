Here are two recent hole in ones

GOLF
Hole in one
Morrie Judd
At Ironwood Golf Course
Morris Judd of Bloomington sank his tee shot on the 150-yard 16th hole on June 29. He used a 4-hybrid for his feat, which was witnessed by Bruce Kopaskey, Larry Heins and Kevin Petty.
Jim Collins
At Hazy Hills G.C.
Jim Collins used an 8-iron to ace the 148-yard second hole on June 24. The shot was witnessed by Dave Reeves, Mike Reidy and Mike Kanzler.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Randy Reinhardt
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today