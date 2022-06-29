 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here are two recent hole in ones

Hole in one

Morrie Judd

At Ironwood Golf Course

Morris Judd of Bloomington sank his tee shot on the 150-yard 16th hole on June 29. He used a 4-hybrid for his feat, which was witnessed by Bruce Kopaskey, Larry Heins and Kevin Petty.

Jim Collins

At Hazy Hills G.C.

Jim Collins used an 8-iron to ace the 148-yard second hole on June 24. The shot was witnessed by Dave Reeves, Mike Reidy and Mike Kanzler.

