Here are two recent hole in ones

GOLF
Hole in one
Ben Winslow
At Bloomington Country Club
Ben Winslow scored a hole in one on the 177-yard third hole on July 3. He used a 6-iron. The shot was witnessed by Troy Winslow and Ken Meek.
Bill Hooker
At Dwight Country Club
Bill Hooker of Dwight sank his tee shot on the 135-yard ninth hole on July 3. He used a pitching wedge for his second career hole in one, which was witnessed by Bob Condon, Jarod Andersen, Keith Perry and Jarred Perry.
Randy Reinhardt
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
