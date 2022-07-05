Here are two recent hole in ones

GOLF

Hole in one

Ben Winslow

Ben Winslow scored a hole in one on the 177-yard third hole on July 3. He used a 6-iron. The shot was witnessed by Troy Winslow and Ken Meek.

Bill Hooker

Bill Hooker of Dwight sank his tee shot on the 135-yard ninth hole on July 3. He used a pitching wedge for his second career hole in one, which was witnessed by Bob Condon, Jarod Andersen, Keith Perry and Jarred Perry.