Here are three recent hole in ones

Bob Vericella

At Bloomington Country Club

BCC member Bob Vericella sank his tee shot on the 135-yard 12th hole on June 4. He used an 8-iron for his feat, which was witnessed by Mike Sprague, Greg Poling, Dean Davis and Margaret Hagerty.

Jacob Anderson

BCC member Jacob Anderson registered a hole in one on the 174-yard eighth hole on June 4. He used a 6-iron for the shot witnessed by Melanie Anderson.

At Metamora Fields

John Feit

McLean County Senior Golf Association member John Feit scored a hole-in-one on May 31. He aced a 158-yard hole with a 3-wood. It was witnessed by  Harry Wood, Terry Leverton and Rick Cundiff.

