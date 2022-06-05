Here are three recent hole in ones

GOLF
Hole in one
Bob Vericella
At Bloomington Country Club
BCC member Bob Vericella sank his tee shot on the 135-yard 12th hole on June 4. He used an 8-iron for his feat, which was witnessed by Mike Sprague, Greg Poling, Dean Davis and Margaret Hagerty.
Jacob Anderson
BCC member Jacob Anderson registered a hole in one on the 174-yard eighth hole on June 4. He used a 6-iron for the shot witnessed by Melanie Anderson.
At Metamora Fields
John Feit
McLean County Senior Golf Association member John Feit scored a hole-in-one on May 31. He aced a 158-yard hole with a 3-wood. It was witnessed by Harry Wood, Terry Leverton and Rick Cundiff.