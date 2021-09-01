 Skip to main content
Here are Pantagraph area prep football standings

Bloomington High School running back Walker Burns picks up yardage against Normal Community on Friday at Fred Carlton Field.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
FOOTBALL

HIGH SCHOOL

Standings

BIG 12

Team;W;L;Pct.

Normal Community (1-0);1;0;1.000

Peoria High (1-0);1;0;1.000

Danville (1-0);1;0;1.000

Centennial (1-0);1;0;1.000

Normal West (0-1);0;0;.000

Peoria Notre Dame (0-1);0;0;.000

Peoria Manual (0-1);0;0;.000

Bloomington (0-1);0;1;.000

Champaign Central (0-1);0;1;.000

Peoria Richwoods (0-1);0;1;.000

Urbana (0-1);0;1;.000

ILLINI PRAIRIE

Team;W;L;.Pct.

Central Catholic (1-0);1;0;1.000

Olympia (1-0);1;0;1.000

Tolono Unity (1-0);1;0;1.000

Monticello (1-0);1;0;1.000

PBL (1-0);1;0;1.000 

Pontiac (0-1);0;1;.000 

IVC (0-1);0;1;.000

Prairie Central (0-1);0;1;.000

St. Joseph-Ogden (0-1);0;0;.000

Rantoul (0-1);0;1;.000

CENTRAL STATE EIGHT

Team;W;L;.Pct.

Rochester (1-0);1;0;1.000

Springfield (1-0);1;0;1.000

SH-Griffin (1-0);1;0;1.000

Decatur MacArthur (1-0);1;0;1.000

Springfield SE (1-0);1;0;1.000 

University High (0-1);0;1;.000 

Chatham Glenwood (0-1);0;1;.000 

Jacksonville (0-1);0;1;.000

Springfield Lanphier (0-1);0;1;.000

Decatur Eisenhower (0-1);0;1;.000

HEART OF ILLINOIS

Large Division

Team;W;L;.Pct.

Tremont (1-0);0;0;.000

Eureka (1-0);0;0;.000

Tri-Valley (1-0);0;0;.000

Dee-Mack (1-0);0;0;.000

El Paso-Gridley (0-1);0;0;.000

Fieldcrest (0-1);0;0;.000 

Small Division

GCMS (0-1);0;0;.000

Fisher (0-1);0;0;.000

Heyworth (0-1);0;0;.000

LeRoy (0-1);0;0;.000

Ridgeview-Lexington (0-1);0;0;.000

AREA

Team;W;L;Pct.

Streator;1;0;1.000

Lincoln;1;0;1.000

Clinton;0;1;.000

Blue Ridge;0;1;.000

Dwight;0;1;.000 

Flanagan-Cornell;0;1;.000

