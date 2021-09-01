Here are Pantagraph area high school football standings

FOOTBALL
HIGH SCHOOL
Standings
BIG 12
Team;W;L;Pct.
Normal Community (1-0);1;0;1.000
Peoria High (1-0);1;0;1.000
Danville (1-0);1;0;1.000
Centennial (1-0);1;0;1.000
Normal West (0-1);0;0;.000
Peoria Notre Dame (0-1);0;0;.000
Peoria Manual (0-1);0;0;.000
Bloomington (0-1);0;1;.000
Champaign Central (0-1);0;1;.000
Peoria Richwoods (0-1);0;1;.000
Urbana (0-1);0;1;.000
ILLINI PRAIRIE
Team;W;L;.Pct.
Central Catholic (1-0);1;0;1.000
Olympia (1-0);1;0;1.000
Tolono Unity (1-0);1;0;1.000
Monticello (1-0);1;0;1.000
PBL (1-0);1;0;1.000
Pontiac (0-1);0;1;.000
IVC (0-1);0;1;.000
Prairie Central (0-1);0;1;.000
St. Joseph-Ogden (0-1);0;0;.000
Rantoul (0-1);0;1;.000
CENTRAL STATE EIGHT
Team;W;L;.Pct.
Rochester (1-0);1;0;1.000
Springfield (1-0);1;0;1.000
SH-Griffin (1-0);1;0;1.000
Decatur MacArthur (1-0);1;0;1.000
Springfield SE (1-0);1;0;1.000
University High (0-1);0;1;.000
Chatham Glenwood (0-1);0;1;.000
Jacksonville (0-1);0;1;.000
Springfield Lanphier (0-1);0;1;.000
Decatur Eisenhower (0-1);0;1;.000
HEART OF ILLINOIS
Large Division
Team;W;L;.Pct.
Tremont (1-0);0;0;.000
Eureka (1-0);0;0;.000
Tri-Valley (1-0);0;0;.000
Dee-Mack (1-0);0;0;.000
El Paso-Gridley (0-1);0;0;.000
Fieldcrest (0-1);0;0;.000
Small Division
GCMS (0-1);0;0;.000
Fisher (0-1);0;0;.000
Heyworth (0-1);0;0;.000
LeRoy (0-1);0;0;.000
Ridgeview-Lexington (0-1);0;0;.000
AREA
Team;W;L;Pct.
Streator;1;0;1.000
Lincoln;1;0;1.000
Clinton;0;1;.000
Blue Ridge;0;1;.000
Dwight;0;1;.000
Flanagan-Cornell;0;1;.000