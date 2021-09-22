 Skip to main content
agate

Golf results from Wednesday

  • 0
GOLF AGATE PHOTO

GOLF

MCLEAN COUNTY

SENIORS

At Hickory Point G.C.

Medalist: M. Nalewajka 74

CLASS A — Low Gross: R. Wallace 76; Low Net: J. Wendtland 73.

CLASS B — Low Gross: R. Schwartz 78; Low Net: M. Schwarz 65.

CLASS C — Low Gross: C. Hubbard, L. Kinsell 87; Low Net: D. Roberts 67.

CLASS D — Low Gross: M. Judd 79; Low Net: J. Armstrong 66.

CLASS E — Low Gross: M. Kalkwarf 85; Low Net: D. Engelkes 73.

CLASS F — Low Gross: S. Swick 89; Low Net: J. Grootenhuis 74.

