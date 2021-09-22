Golf results from Wednesday

GOLF
MCLEAN COUNTY
SENIORS
At Hickory Point G.C.
Medalist: M. Nalewajka 74
CLASS A — Low Gross: R. Wallace 76; Low Net: J. Wendtland 73.
CLASS B — Low Gross: R. Schwartz 78; Low Net: M. Schwarz 65.
CLASS C — Low Gross: C. Hubbard, L. Kinsell 87; Low Net: D. Roberts 67.
CLASS D — Low Gross: M. Judd 79; Low Net: J. Armstrong 66.
CLASS E — Low Gross: M. Kalkwarf 85; Low Net: D. Engelkes 73.
CLASS F — Low Gross: S. Swick 89; Low Net: J. Grootenhuis 74.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today