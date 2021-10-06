 Skip to main content
agate

Golf results from Wednesday

  • 0
GOLF AGATE PHOTO

GOLF

MCLEAN COUNTY

SENIORS

At El Paso G.C.

Medalist: B. Barnes 69

CLASS A — Low Gross: B. Galloway Jr, T. Pech, J. Wendtland 74; Low Net: L. Schmidt 67.

CLASS B — Low Gross: M. Knight 74; Low Net: B. Owens 66.

CLASS C — Low Gross: M. Nalewajka 75; Low Net: J. Rich 62.

CLASS D — Low Gross: R. Westen 76; Low Net: D. Sowerby 66.

CLASS E — Low Gross: W. Abbott 80; Low Net: M. Detloff, J. McGivern 70.

CLASS F — Low Gross: S. Swick 90; Low Net: G. Jiles 67.

