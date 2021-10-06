Golf results from Wednesday

GOLF
MCLEAN COUNTY
SENIORS
At El Paso G.C.
Medalist: B. Barnes 69
CLASS A — Low Gross: B. Galloway Jr, T. Pech, J. Wendtland 74; Low Net: L. Schmidt 67.
CLASS B — Low Gross: M. Knight 74; Low Net: B. Owens 66.
CLASS C — Low Gross: M. Nalewajka 75; Low Net: J. Rich 62.
CLASS D — Low Gross: R. Westen 76; Low Net: D. Sowerby 66.
CLASS E — Low Gross: W. Abbott 80; Low Net: M. Detloff, J. McGivern 70.
CLASS F — Low Gross: S. Swick 90; Low Net: G. Jiles 67.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
