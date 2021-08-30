 Skip to main content
Golf results from Tuesday

GOLF

HOLE IN ONE

Jeff Holtz

At Lakeside C.C.

Jeff Holtz of Bloomington used a 6-iron to ace the 182-yard ninth hole on Friday, Aug. 27, 2020. Witnesses were Steve Batty and Rusty Bledsoe.

