Golf results from Sunday

GOLF
Hole in one
Steve Hall
At Crestwicke Country Club
Steve Hall sank his tee shot on the 184-yard seventh hole on Sept. 10, 2021. He used a 7-iron for his feat, which was witnessed by Craig Clary, Bob Namoff and Mike Gillund.
