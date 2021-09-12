 Skip to main content
agate

Golf results from Sunday

GOLF AGATE PHOTO

GOLF

Hole in one

Steve Hall

At Crestwicke Country Club

Steve Hall sank his tee shot on the 184-yard seventh hole on Sept. 10, 2021. He used a 7-iron for his feat, which was witnessed by Craig Clary, Bob Namoff and Mike Gillund.

