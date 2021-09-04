 Skip to main content
Golf results from Saturday

GOLF

HOLE IN ONE

Rick Mutters

At Crestwicke C.C.

Rick Mutters used a 9-iron to record his first career ace on the 125-yard 13th hole on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Witnesses were Dave Bratcher and Dave Caldwell.

