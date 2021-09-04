Golf results from Saturday

GOLF
HOLE IN ONE
Rick Mutters
At Crestwicke C.C.
Rick Mutters used a 9-iron to record his first career ace on the 125-yard 13th hole on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Witnesses were Dave Bratcher and Dave Caldwell.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today