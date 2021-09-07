 Skip to main content
agate

Golf results for Tuesday

GOLF AGATE PHOTO

GOLF

Hole in one

Trent Runyon

At Crestwicke Country Club

Trent Runyon sank his tee shot on the 174-yard seventh hole on Sept. 6, 2021. He used a 5-iron for his feat, which was witnessed by Ryan Peters, Don Layne and Troy Hamilton.

