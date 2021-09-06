 Skip to main content
Golf results for Monday

Hole in one

Madalene Smith

At Links at Ireland Grove

Eight-year-old Madalene Smith sank her tee shot on the 107-yard ninth hole on Sept. 5, 2021. She used a driver for her feat, which was witnessed by Brad Smith, Gabe Smith and Zach Leffler.

Rick Philpott

At Ironwood Golf Course

Rick Philpott of Bloomington recorded a hole in one on the 153-yard fourth hole on Sept. 5, 2021. He used an 8-iron. Witnesses were Lee Phillips, Pete Barry and Jeff Jeakins.

