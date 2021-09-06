Golf results for Monday

GOLF
Hole in one
Madalene Smith
At Links at Ireland Grove
Eight-year-old Madalene Smith sank her tee shot on the 107-yard ninth hole on Sept. 5, 2021. She used a driver for her feat, which was witnessed by Brad Smith, Gabe Smith and Zach Leffler.
Rick Philpott
At Ironwood Golf Course
Rick Philpott of Bloomington recorded a hole in one on the 153-yard fourth hole on Sept. 5, 2021. He used an 8-iron. Witnesses were Lee Phillips, Pete Barry and Jeff Jeakins.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Randy Reinhardt
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today