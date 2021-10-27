Golf results 10/27/21

GOLF
HOLE IN ONE
Jeff Newman
At El Paso G.C.
Jeff Newman used a 9-iron to ace the 140-yard 17th hole on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Witnesses were Shelly Newman and Scott McDonald.
Oren Pomeroy
At El Paso G.C.
Oren Pomeroy recorded an ace with a 22-degree Hybrid on the 165-yard 13th hole on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Mike Rudicil, Bill Galloway, Jr., Robert Elsenpeter and Rick Reno were witnesses.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
