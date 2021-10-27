 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

agate

Golf results 10/27/21

  • 0
GOLF AGATE PHOTO

GOLF 

HOLE IN ONE

Jeff Newman

At El Paso G.C.

Jeff Newman used a 9-iron to ace the 140-yard 17th hole on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Witnesses were Shelly Newman and Scott McDonald.

Oren Pomeroy

At El Paso G.C.

Oren Pomeroy recorded an ace with a 22-degree Hybrid on the 165-yard 13th hole on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Mike Rudicil, Bill Galloway, Jr., Robert Elsenpeter and Rick Reno were witnesses.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Chicago Blackhawks preview

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News