Golf from Thursday

GOLF
Hole in one
Dave McNeely
At Highland Park Golf Course
Dave McNeely of Lexington sank his tee shot on the 105-yard third hole on Sept. 22, 2021. He used a pitching wedge for his feat, which was witnessed by Raymond Cross.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Randy Reinhardt
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today