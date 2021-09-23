Golf from Thursday

 Skip to main content
Hole in one

Dave McNeely

At Highland Park Golf Course

Dave McNeely of Lexington sank his tee shot on the 105-yard third hole on Sept. 22, 2021. He used a pitching wedge for his feat, which was witnessed by Raymond Cross.

