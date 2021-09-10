 Skip to main content
Golf from Friday

GOLF

McLean County Seniors

At Peoria - Kellogg

Medalist - S. Rohren, 70

Class A : Low gross, B. Barnes, 72; Low net, M. Donnelly, 65; Class B: Low gross, B. Lakin, 74; Low net, G. Duffy, L. Flynn, B. Groetken, M. Schwarz, 65; Class C: Low gross, M. Nalewajka, 74; Low net, B. Outinen, B. Starckovich, 61; Class D: Low gross, R. Westen, 78; Low net, J. Stein, 60; Class E: Low gross, W. Abbott, 79; Low net, R. Fazzini, 68; Class F: Low gross, S. Swick, 83; Low net, G. Jiles, 70

