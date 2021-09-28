50 YEARS AGO: Wolf Creek golf course to be constructed north of Pontiac

5 years ago (2016): Illinois Wesleyan’s Lauren Neitzel was named the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Women’s Tennis Player of the Week. The freshman from Champaign was 4-0 between No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles, teaming with Dana Dray in doubles matches.

15 years ago (2006): Senior Lucas Sylvester scored the only goal on an assist from Tyler DeGroot 15 minutes into the game as Normal West’s soccer team handed Normal Community its first loss of the season, 1-0.

25 years ago (1996): Led by two individual victories each from Megan Yontz and Molly Vetter, University High edged Champaign Centennial for the team title in the Raider Invitational girls swim meet at Bloomington.

50 years ago (1971): A new 18-hole golf course is being constructed at Cayuga, five miles northeast of Pontiac. To be called Wolf Creek Club, it is designed to provide recreational facilities for residents of Livingston County, according to designer Peter Scully. It is expected to be ready for play in the spring of 1973.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

