From Pages Past

50 YEARS AGO: University High's Jim Crews picked to All-American basketball team

From Pages Past

5 years ago (2017): Bloomington father-daughter Tae Kwon Do Masters Joseph Walker and Gabriel Walker will be inducted into the USA Martial Arts Hall of Fame at Indianapolis. Joseph Walker is a 6th-degree black belt, coach, teacher and mentor. Gabriel Walker is a 4th-degree black belt and started her training before she was 3 years old.

15 years ago (2007): Captain Frank Niepagen has assembled a mix of some of the top golfers with some of the current younger standouts for the inaugural Lee Enterprises Signature Cup against Decatur. The Ryder Cup-style event will rotate yearly.

25 years ago (1997): Former Bloomington High School football star Marquis Mosely decided to forego a promising fifth season of eligibility at the University of Illinois, citing a desire to complete his degree and “pursue career opportunities.”

50 years ago (1972): University High School standout basketball player Jim Crews has been named to the All-American high school basketball team selected by Scholastic Magazine. Crews, a 6-foot-4½ inch guard, was one of 40 athletes selected. He is headed for Indiana University.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

