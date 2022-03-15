50 YEARS AGO: University High's Jim Crews commits to Indiana and coach Bob Knight

5 years ago (2017): Deontae Hawkins sank six of Illinois State’s 13 3-pointers as the No. 1-seeded Redbirds beat No. 8 UC Irvine, 85-71, in the National Invitational Tournament. Hawkins, who went 6 for 6 outside the arc, led the Redbirds with 22 points. Paris Lee and MiKyle McIntosh each contributed 13 points.

15 years ago (2007): It took the Illinois State women’s basketball team a school-record three overtimes to dispatch Rice, 71-61, in a first-round Women’s National Invitational thriller at Redbird Arena. Kristi Cirone led ISU with 22 points. Nicholle Lewis added 10, including four in the third overtime.

25 years ago (1997): Illinois Wesleyan won its 32nd consecutive home game and disposed of Methodist, 95-63, to qualify for the NCAA Division III Tournament’s Final Four. “We thought we were going to play Illinois Wesleyan,” Methodist coach Bob McEvoy offered. “We didn’t realize we were playing the damn (Chicago) Bulls.”

50 years ago (1972): University High School standout athlete Jim Crews announced that he will attend Indiana University. Considered by many college scouts to be the finest big play-making guard in the nation, Crews was attracted to Indiana by the personality and philosophy of Hoosier basketball coach Bob Knight.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

