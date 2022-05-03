50 YEARS AGO: Stewart Salowitz sparks Central Catholic baseball past Washington

5 years ago (2017): Tucker Runyon’s two-run home run in the third inning was the key blow as host Tremont posted a 3-0 Heart of Illinois win over Fisher. Max Garey scattered five hits while striking out five with one walk in the complete game win.

15 years ago (2007): Aided by strong defense, freshman Alex Tosi pitched into the seventh inning, leading Illinois Wesleyan to a 3-2 victory over Illinois State in the annual Horenberger-Bass Classic.

25 years ago (1997): The Illinois Wesleyan men’s tennis team swept the singles championship and won two of three doubles matches to claim the CCIW Tournament. “We’re thrilled. It’s the first one in 33 years,” Titans tennis coach Dick Luedke said.

50 years ago (1972): Stewart Salowitz drove in the deciding tally in the top of the seventh inning as Central Catholic High School dropped Washington, 3-1, for sole possession of first place in the Corn Belt Conference. Salowitz also started the game on the mound and pitched five scoreless innings.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

